Home in Greetham ideally located in cul-de-sac on the market with Newton Fallowell
Ideally located in the sought-after village of Greetham is this charming four-bedroom detached family home.
Sitting in a peaceful cul-de-sac, this well-maintained property offers picturesque views of St. Mary's Church.
On entering, you are greeted by a spacious entrance hall, creating a welcoming atmosphere. The staircase gracefully leads to the first-floor landing, while conveniently placed doors offer access to the downstairs living spaces.
The inviting living room, located to the left, features a large window overlooks the front, allowing natural light to flood the room. At the back, the dining room provides ample space and opens to a beautiful garden through double patio doors.
The well-designed kitchen, situated at the back of the house, boasts an abundance of floor-to-wall base units and generous worktop surfaces. Continuing through the kitchen, you'll find a utility room and access to the conservatory, creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces. The utility room also conveniently leads to the double garage.
Completing the downstairs layout is a spacious study, ideally positioned at the front, offering a peaceful environment for work or relaxation and a downstairs W/C that adds further convenience.
Upstairs, the first-floor landing leads to four comfortable bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom. The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, featuring an en-suite shower room.
Outside, this property sits on a well-maintained and generous-sized plot. A paved driveway at the front provides ample parking space for multiple vehicles. The rear garden is tastefully landscaped, featuring a mix of block paving and a lush lawn, offering a tranquil setting to unwind. Additionally, a private vegetation area on the side of the house enhances the overall appeal.
30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market for £550,000 with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call 01572 335005 or email: oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk