Ideally located in the sought-after village of Greetham is this charming four-bedroom detached family home.

Sitting in a peaceful cul-de-sac, this well-maintained property offers picturesque views of St. Mary's Church.

On entering, you are greeted by a spacious entrance hall, creating a welcoming atmosphere. The staircase gracefully leads to the first-floor landing, while conveniently placed doors offer access to the downstairs living spaces.

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The inviting living room, located to the left, features a large window overlooks the front, allowing natural light to flood the room. At the back, the dining room provides ample space and opens to a beautiful garden through double patio doors.

The well-designed kitchen, situated at the back of the house, boasts an abundance of floor-to-wall base units and generous worktop surfaces. Continuing through the kitchen, you'll find a utility room and access to the conservatory, creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces. The utility room also conveniently leads to the double garage.

Completing the downstairs layout is a spacious study, ideally positioned at the front, offering a peaceful environment for work or relaxation and a downstairs W/C that adds further convenience.

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Upstairs, the first-floor landing leads to four comfortable bedrooms and a three-piece bathroom. The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, featuring an en-suite shower room.

Outside, this property sits on a well-maintained and generous-sized plot. A paved driveway at the front provides ample parking space for multiple vehicles. The rear garden is tastefully landscaped, featuring a mix of block paving and a lush lawn, offering a tranquil setting to unwind. Additionally, a private vegetation area on the side of the house enhances the overall appeal.

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Newton Fallowell logo

30 Church Lane in Greetham is on the market for £550,000 with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call 01572 335005 or email: oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk