Nestled within the serene embrace of Easton-on-the-Hill, this extraordinary five-bedroom stone-built detached abode stands as a testament to architectural refinement and luxurious living.

Situated within a secluded cul-de-sac, this impeccably presented residence exudes an air of sophistication and grandeur.

Its interior showcases a garden room, an expansive open-plan kitchen diner designed for gatherings, a generously proportioned living room, an extended utility/cloakroom, five meticulously designed bedrooms, three bathrooms, a detached double garage, and a landscaped rear garden. This property seamlessly marries architectural splendor with outdoor aesthetics.

Baxter Lane in Easton-on-the-Hill is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The residence is elegantly distributed across three levels, with entry through an invitingly light-filled entrance hall that facilitates a seamless flow to the lower levels.

On one wing of the entrance hall, an expansive living room commands attention with a gracious bay window that bathes the space in natural light, complemented by a captivating feature fireplace. French doors effortlessly transition into the luminous garden room, creating a fluid transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. On the opposing wing of the entrance hall, the capacious open-plan kitchen diner beckons, showcasing an array of meticulously crafted units, a distinguished range cooker, a seamlessly integrated dishwasher, an exquisite Belfast sink, and ample space for an eight-seater dining ensemble. The lower level experience is perfected by the extended utility room, where thoughtful built-in storage coexists harmoniously with a tastefully designed two-piece cloakroom.

Upstairs, a gracefully proportioned landing interlinks three double bedrooms, each carefully curated to provide comfort and luxury. An additional single bedroom graced with built-in wardrobes adds a touch of versatility to the floor plan. The family three-piece bathroom on this level is an embodiment of understated elegance. The master bedroom, a sanctuary of indulgence, boasts its own walk-in wardrobe and an opulent three-piece en-suite.

The second and final floor unveils yet another double bedroom, distinguished by its built-in wardrobes, and a separate three-piece shower room.

Outside, the property boasts a front garden adorned with mature shrubbery. A double-width driveway positioned to the side of the residence leads to a detached double garage, complemented by an additional tract of land that further extends off-road parking potential for up to five vehicles. Gated access on the property's side guides residents to the secluded rear garden, an exquisite landscaping triumph. This outdoor oasis showcases a meticulously crafted patio seating area, an inviting expanse of lawn, and borders adorned with mature shrubbery, culminating in a serene and picturesque setting.

In essence, this remarkable property epitomizes the pinnacle of refined living, flawlessly integrating architectural mastery, tasteful interior design, and captivating outdoor vistas.

2 Baxters Lane in Easton-on-the-Hill is on the market with Newton Fallowell with offers in excess of £650,000 asked for. To find out more or arrange a viewing, call 01780 754530.