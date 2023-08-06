This highly exclusive stone built home is in the quiet village of Haconby.

Offering five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a large open plan living space which is extremely versatile, this property also has views over the village green.

A spacious entrance hall provides access to all of the ground floor reception rooms, with a large oak staircase that leads to the first floor a focal point in this property.

Chapel Street in Haconby is on the market with Newton Fallowell

This home offers excellent features including an inglenook fireplace, with a log burner situated inside and original oak flooring. The lounge also benefits from double doors leading to the outside patio allowing lots of natural light to enter. A separate dining room at the front is a great space for entertaining guests.

The kitchen/dining room has built in appliances including a Britannia range cooker and marble tile flooring and in addition there is a utility room off the kitchen. This space offers a great deal of storage but also versatility.

The first floor has five double bedrooms with two of the bedrooms offering en-suite bathrooms. The master bedroom has dual aspect windows allowing a lot of natural light. It also has a dressing room and a large three-piece en-suite located at the end of the bedroom.

With views looking down upon the village green at the front of the property.

With parking for four cars on a block paved driveway plus an additional double garage ideal for a weekend car or a workshop. Mature borders wrap around the plot provides a great deal of colour.

With multiple outbuilding including a gazebo, summer house and a shed which have power and light. Furthermore it has a bunded oil tank which is located behind the shed. At the back of the house there is an additional room which has recently had a new Worcester Bosch boiler fitted. It has the potential to be used as an office or a workshop space.

Described as a must view property by estate agents Newton Fallowell, Chapel Street, Haconby, is on the market for £625,000. To find out more or arrange a viewing call 01778 422567 or email: bourne@newtonfallowell.co.uk