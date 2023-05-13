Set within the quiet and popular Spinney Hill development in Oakham is this modern and very well-presented detached family home.

Positioned towards the edge of the development and overlooking open greenspace, the property boasts a private driveway, a single garage and a mature rear garden. Built with sustainability in mind, this lovely home has air source heating and underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Only a short walk from Oakham town centre and Rutland Water, this ideal family home should be viewed at the earliest opportunity.

Spinney Hill in Oakham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

As you approach the property from the front, the partly glazed entrance door leads you into a spacious entrance hall with stairs to the first-floor landing, useful storage cupboard and downstairs WC. The living room is located towards the front of the property with a large bay window and features a living flame fireplace providing a focal point to the room. Double doors lead into the light and airy kitchen and dining room.

Fitted with a high-quality range of wall and base units, with peninsular, this modern space includes a built-in fridge/freezer, induction hob, eye-level double oven and dishwasher. Double doors lead out into the rear garden. The utility room completes the ground floor and features access to the driveway and garage. From the first floor landing you have four spacious double bedrooms, all tastefully decorated and with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite shower room. The family bathroom completes the first floor.

The outside of this home is spectacular. The low-maintenance front garden has been planted with low-level plants and the block paved driveway provides off-road parking for two / three vehicles and leads to the detached single garage. Gated access leads into the rear garden where you find a beautifully designed space with well-stocked planted borders, a lawn area and a paved patio area with modern pergolas.

52 Spinney Hill, Oakham, is on the market for £495,000, with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or arrange a viewing call 01572 335005.