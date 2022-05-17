A chunk of stone has been knocked off a listed building after it was crashed into for the second time in six months.

The house on the corner of St George's Street and St Leonard's Street in Stamford, was hit by a lorry yesterday evening (May 16).

The crash has made the cracks, caused by an HGV hitting the wall in November last year, spread and deepen.

A house on the corner of St George's Square and St Leonard's Street in Stamford was hit by a lorry again

Owner of the property, Kate Yardley, was devastated to see further damage to her home.

"I sit there watching the lorries come around the corner mounting the curb and it scares the life out of me," she said.

"It makes me not want to live here."

Coun Shaun Ford, who is campaigning for a 'low-traffic neighbourhood' in Stamford and Kate Yardy, who lives on the corner of St George's and St Leonard's Street

After the first incident there was significant damage to the outside of the building as well as cracks on the internal wall.

Kate commissioned a surveyor to look at the building, who provided a 10 page report on the damage.

They said the building is structurally safe and the damage is 'superficial' however it is unclear if this has changed following the latest crash.

"Living here, it is so upsetting. It's scary as if someone hits it again we would be very vulnerable," said Kate.

A map showing where buildings have been struck. Image: Shaun Ford / Google Maps

The St George's Residents Association has been campaigning for a couple of years to turn the area - which includes St George’s Square, St George’s Street, Maiden Lane, Gas Lane, St Leonard’s Street, Blackfriars Street, St Mary’s Street and St Mary’s Place - into a 'low-traffic neighbourhood'.

If the idea is given the go-ahead, the streets would be closed to through-traffic, meaning people could drive to reach homes, businesses and parking, but not use it as a shortcut.

The damage to the buildings is just one part of the group's campaign, as well as the risk to pedestrians when drivers mount the curb.

Stamford Town Councillor Shaun Ford (Ind), who is a member of the group, said: "It's happening all the time. Huge lorries are coming up the road trying to turn the corner but are getting stuck."

There have been more than 13 vehicle strikes in the proposed area and a number of occasions where lorries have got stuck, which the group has been presenting to Lincolnshire County Council in a bid to push its campaign along. Other scrapes to buildings and signage throughout the area have also been recorded.

Coun Ford questioned 'what more needs to be done?' to show the need for a low traffic neighbourhood.

A lot of the time lorry drivers who cause the damage don't stop to apologise or swap details with the property owner. Instead it is normally the residents who photograph their vehicle details to send to the police.

Kate said: "It's criminal damage. I went to the police before but I got told I didn't have enough evidence even though I had eye witnesses and the registration number.

"I had everything but that wasn't enough evidence which made me extremely cross."