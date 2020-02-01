A retirement home which has been rated as ‘requires improvement’ has put it down to a ‘staff shortage’ that led to them falling behind on paperwork.

Braceborough Hall Retirement Home, which cares for 19 people, received the rating in its latest Care Quality Commission report which was carried out in November last year.

A previous inspection in April last year saw it graded as ‘good’.

A spokesman for the home said: “It’s obviously disappointing but it’s all really about the paperwork.

“We have had a staff shortage and then the paperwork got behind but it’s now up to date.

“All the important things - residents’ care, staff knowledge, the food, the facilities, were all first class.”

The Care Quality Commission inspectors noted: “The risks to people’s safety were not properly assessed and measures were not consistently in place to reduce the risks.

“The provider was unable to produce an up to date overview of the numbers and names of the people currently using the service.

“The personal emergency evacuation procedures were not in place for everyone at the service.”

The inspectors did say however,that the manager had addressed this prior to their visit on the second day.

The report also highlighted concerns about recruitment, using medicines safely and infection control.

It noted how in order to meet established staffing levels, the home manager had to cook or work as part of the care staff.

This affected her ability to ‘effectively manage the service’.

Quality assessment was found to be ‘not robust’ which impacted on the quality of information in the residents’ care plans.

However, inspectors graded the care provided at the home as ‘good’.

The report said: “People were treated with care and kindness by the staff who supported them.

“People and relatives told us staff attitude was respectful and caring.”

It continued: “We saw numerous examples of staff delivering compassionate and empathetic support.”

The report also stated that people and relatives felt ‘the staff communicated well with them’ and staff felt ‘supported’ by the manager.

Following the report, the Care Quality Commission said inspectors will check on the home to make sure it is implementing the correct regulations.

