Glinton Horticultural Society’s 2023 show results
Talented people helped create a fine display at a popular produce show.
Held at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton on Saturday (September 16), the Glinton Horticultural Society event included flowers, fruits, vegetables, baking, drinks and handicrafts.
Entrants ranged in age from pre-school children through to pensioners, and plenty more in between.
Society treasurer Lynne Best said: “The show went very well and we had more entries than last year, especially in the handicraft section.
“The dahlias and chrysanthemums, as usual, were brilliant. People who grow these giant blooms are so dedicated to their gardening.
“Some of the other exhibits that stood out were the handicrafts, which included more than a dozen decorated cushions and some lovely crocheting.
“We had a very inventive and creative selection of children’s entries, particularly from some of the younger children, which was very pleasing to see.”
Visitors enjoyed sampling the homemade cakes in the refreshment area, and tried their luck on the tombola and raffle. There was also a plant stall and bric-a-brac table.
Lynne added: “Our thanks to all the people who exhibited and visited - and to the committee, sponsors, advertisers and helpers - without whose help we wouldn't have a show.”
Next year's show will be held on Saturday, September 21. Anyone wishing to join the society or find out more can email: glintonhorticultural@gmail.com or visit www.glintonhorticulturalsociety.org.uk
Photos by David Pearson.
Results were:
Society Challenge Cup No 1 – Vegetables – Mr A Perna
Top Tray – sponsored by The Barn by Cherry Lane – 1st Mr A Perna; 2nd Mr J Jaques; 3rd Mr A Wickham
Exhibitors Challenge Shield – Exhibition Vegetables – Mr A Perna
George Garratt Memorial Cup – Leeks, Onions and Shallots – Mr R Pollington
GCA Joan Flint Memorial Cup – Tomatoes – Mr R Pollington
Eric Bell Cup- Mr A Perna
Heaviest marrow 33lb/15kg – Mr R Pollington
Heaviest pumpkin 33lb/15kg – Mrs P Flood
Unusual shaped fruit or vegetable – Maia Terry
Longest runner bean 20in/30cm – Mr A Perna
Largest tomato 5lb/2.4kg – Mr R Pollington
Garden News Trophy – Fruit – Mr A Perna
Holmes Challenge Cup – Over 60s – Mrs J Fitzjohn
Arbon Challenge Trophy – Preserves and Pickles – Mrs L Best
Society Challenge Cup No 2 – Baking – Mrs S Jackson
Society Challenge Cup No 4 – Beverages – Mrs J Goodall
Floral Art – Public Choice – Miss R Tyler
Wisbey Challenge Cup – Floral Art – Mrs J Quinn
Top Vase – sponsored by The Barn by Cherry Lane – 1st Mr J Jaques; 2nd Mr E Kendrick; 3rd Mr R Pollington
Plaistowe Rose Bowl – Flowers, excluding Roses – Mr E Kendrick
Johnson Challenge Cup – Roses – Mr R Pollington
Frank Procter Memorial Cup – Most Fragrant Rose – Mr R. Pollington
Boyden Shield – Mr P Dyble
Society Challenge Cup No 3 – Dahlias – Mr J Jaques
Margarita Collier Challenge Trophy – Special Dahlias – Mr J Jaques
National Dahlia Society Silver Medal – Mr J Jaques
NDS Bronze Medal – Mr J Jaques
Stevens Challenge Cup – Chrysanthemums – Mr A Wickham
Wright Challenge Salver – Special Chrysanthemums – Mr A Wickham
Neville Richardson Memorial Bowl – judge’s choice – Mr A Wickham
National Chrysanthemum Society Silver Medal – Mr A Wickham
NCS Bronze Medal – Mr A Wickham
Greene King Shield – Begonias – Mr P Dyble
GHS Pre-School Shield – age up to 4 years – 1st Nicky Terry; 2nd Arnold Wade; 3rd Pippa Thatcher
GHS Children’s Trophy – ages 5-8 – 1st Maia Terry; 2nd William Bright; 3rd Clarice Wade
Garden News Shield – ages 9-12 – 1st Abigail Bright; 2nd Erica Wade; 3rd Edward Marrington
Black Cab Studio vouchers – Nicky Terry, Maia Terry, Abigail Bright
Hill Challenge Cup – Handicrafts – Mrs A Withers
Premier Engraving Photographic Shield – Mr J Best
Junior Photographic Award – Erica Wade
Society Challenge Shield – Daniel Robins
Hobson Challenge Cup – Mr D Cowcill
RHS Banksian Medal – Mr J Jaques