Talented people helped create a fine display at a popular produce show.

Held at Arthur Mellows Village College in Glinton on Saturday (September 16), the Glinton Horticultural Society event included flowers, fruits, vegetables, baking, drinks and handicrafts.

Entrants ranged in age from pre-school children through to pensioners, and plenty more in between.

Judge Nicholas Warliker, left, with stewards Judy Pilgrim and Martin Smith

Society treasurer Lynne Best said: “The show went very well and we had more entries than last year, especially in the handicraft section.

“The dahlias and chrysanthemums, as usual, were brilliant. People who grow these giant blooms are so dedicated to their gardening.

“Some of the other exhibits that stood out were the handicrafts, which included more than a dozen decorated cushions and some lovely crocheting.

The dahlias and chrysanthemums were particularly cheery this year

“We had a very inventive and creative selection of children’s entries, particularly from some of the younger children, which was very pleasing to see.”

Visitors enjoyed sampling the homemade cakes in the refreshment area, and tried their luck on the tombola and raffle. There was also a plant stall and bric-a-brac table.

Lynne added: “Our thanks to all the people who exhibited and visited - and to the committee, sponsors, advertisers and helpers - without whose help we wouldn't have a show.”

Next year's show will be held on Saturday, September 21. Anyone wishing to join the society or find out more can email: glintonhorticultural@gmail.com or visit www.glintonhorticulturalsociety.org.uk

Photos by David Pearson.

Looking across the show exhibits

Results were:

Society Challenge Cup No 1 – Vegetables – Mr A Perna

Top Tray – sponsored by The Barn by Cherry Lane – 1st Mr A Perna; 2nd Mr J Jaques; 3rd Mr A Wickham

Judging the blooms

Exhibitors Challenge Shield – Exhibition Vegetables – Mr A Perna

George Garratt Memorial Cup – Leeks, Onions and Shallots – Mr R Pollington

GCA Joan Flint Memorial Cup – Tomatoes – Mr R Pollington

People had been busy in their kitchens

Eric Bell Cup- Mr A Perna

Heaviest marrow 33lb/15kg – Mr R Pollington

Heaviest pumpkin 33lb/15kg – Mrs P Flood

Preparing for the show

Unusual shaped fruit or vegetable – Maia Terry

Longest runner bean 20in/30cm – Mr A Perna

Largest tomato 5lb/2.4kg – Mr R Pollington

Some superb crops were exhibited

Garden News Trophy – Fruit – Mr A Perna

Holmes Challenge Cup – Over 60s – Mrs J Fitzjohn

Arbon Challenge Trophy – Preserves and Pickles – Mrs L Best

Society Challenge Cup No 2 – Baking – Mrs S Jackson

Society Challenge Cup No 4 – Beverages – Mrs J Goodall

Floral Art – Public Choice – Miss R Tyler

Beautiful blooms

Wisbey Challenge Cup – Floral Art – Mrs J Quinn

Top Vase – sponsored by The Barn by Cherry Lane – 1st Mr J Jaques; 2nd Mr E Kendrick; 3rd Mr R Pollington

Plaistowe Rose Bowl – Flowers, excluding Roses – Mr E Kendrick

Awards for the different sections

Johnson Challenge Cup – Roses – Mr R Pollington

Frank Procter Memorial Cup – Most Fragrant Rose – Mr R. Pollington

Boyden Shield – Mr P Dyble

The top tray section

Society Challenge Cup No 3 – Dahlias – Mr J Jaques

Margarita Collier Challenge Trophy – Special Dahlias – Mr J Jaques

National Dahlia Society Silver Medal – Mr J Jaques

The vegetables looked appetising

NDS Bronze Medal – Mr J Jaques

Stevens Challenge Cup – Chrysanthemums – Mr A Wickham

Wright Challenge Salver – Special Chrysanthemums – Mr A Wickham

The photography competition had many entries

Neville Richardson Memorial Bowl – judge’s choice – Mr A Wickham

National Chrysanthemum Society Silver Medal – Mr A Wickham

NCS Bronze Medal – Mr A Wickham

Greene King Shield – Begonias – Mr P Dyble

GHS Pre-School Shield – age up to 4 years – 1st Nicky Terry; 2nd Arnold Wade; 3rd Pippa Thatcher

GHS Children’s Trophy – ages 5-8 – 1st Maia Terry; 2nd William Bright; 3rd Clarice Wade

Garden News Shield – ages 9-12 – 1st Abigail Bright; 2nd Erica Wade; 3rd Edward Marrington

Black Cab Studio vouchers – Nicky Terry, Maia Terry, Abigail Bright

Hill Challenge Cup – Handicrafts – Mrs A Withers

Premier Engraving Photographic Shield – Mr J Best

Junior Photographic Award – Erica Wade

Society Challenge Shield – Daniel Robins

Hobson Challenge Cup – Mr D Cowcill

RHS Banksian Medal – Mr J Jaques