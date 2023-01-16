A pub is closed and homes left without electricity after a power cut.

Power went off in Stamford town centre at about 9.30am this morning (Monday, January 16).

Initially 29 properties were left without power but this number increased to 118 by lunchtime.

Sheepmarket is closed while engineers fix the problem

Among the properties is J D Wetherspoon pub The Stamford Post, which was forced to close while the power is off.

Other postcodes affected are PE9 2DP, PE9 2DS, PE9 2HG, PE9 2HQ, PE9 2NX, PE9 2NZ, PE9 2QU, PE9 2QX, PE9 2QY, PE9 2QZ, PE9 2RA, PE9 2RB, PE9 2RE, PE9 2WE and PE9 2WG.

Electricity engineers are working to fix the fault, which is in the underground network, and have temporarily closed the road.

The Stamford Post has closed due to a power cut

Engineers believe power will be back on by this evening.

