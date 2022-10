More news, no ads

Homes and businesses have been left without water as a result of a burst water main.

Anglian Water is working to fix the problem today (Wednesday) in the Brownlow Street area of Stamford.

The company said that supplies should be back to normal by 4pm today (October 12).

The area affected. Photo: Google Maps and Digdat

