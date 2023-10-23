Hundreds of homes and businesses across Stamford have no water this morning (Monday).

Properties in Casterton, Tinwell and towards Tickencote are also affected by low water pressure.

The issue is caused by a problem at a pumping station.

Stamford homes are without water

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We are sorry that some customers in Stamford and the surrounding area may have low water pressure or no water at all.

“There’s an issue with our pumps at the nearby pumping station, which our engineers are working to fix as quickly as possible.”

The company has not given an estimated time for supplies to be restored.

Parts of Stamford have no water this morning

Have you got a news story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk