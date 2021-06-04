A new plan has been drawn up to build 213 homes on the former Mirlees Blackstone site.

Since the factory closed a string of planning applications have been approved for the land off Uffington Road, but none have come to fruition.

The latest scheme would see 213 homes built on the land between Morrisons and the new Aldi supermarket.

The site from Uffington Road

A mix of affordable and market prices properties would be built, ranging from flats to four-bedroom homes.

Stamford Town Council’s planning committee is concerned about the plan.

Chairman Shaun Ford said: “As a brownfield site it is suitable for housing, but it needs to be appropriate in terms of access and the number of houses.

Looking onto the site from Morrisons carpark

“When this particular development was proposed previously, it was for half the number of homes.”

Following a debate on Tuesday evening, the committee will urge the town council to oppose the scheme when submitting its views to South Kesteven District Council.

The 4.67 hectare site is accessed from Uffington Road.

Planning permission was previously granted in 2013 for a retails complex with pub and restaurant, but it never materialised

In July 2015, the Mercury reported that New River Retail had acquired the land. Its plans to build 100 homes were approved by South Kesteven District Council in January 2018, but again nothing came to fruition.

The latest plans were drawn up by Vistry Partnerships, Cross Keys Developments, Wm Morrison Supermarkets and New River Retail.

Many residents have already voiced concerns about recent developments in Uffington Road and the impact on traffic.

