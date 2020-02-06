Controversial plans to build eight large homes ‘for the super rich’ at a Stamford beauty spot have been rejected.

Simon Boon Homes Ltd had wanted to build three detached, two semi-detached and three terraced houses off Kettering Road, opposite the old football ground.

But members of South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) planning committee narrowly voted to refuse the application at a meeting on Wednesday (February 5).