Plan rejected for eight homes 'for super rich' off Kettering Road in Stamford
Published: 17:00, 06 February 2020
Controversial plans to build eight large homes ‘for the super rich’ at a Stamford beauty spot have been rejected.
Simon Boon Homes Ltd had wanted to build three detached, two semi-detached and three terraced houses off Kettering Road, opposite the old football ground.
But members of South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) planning committee narrowly voted to refuse the application at a meeting on Wednesday (February 5).
