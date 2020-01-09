Plans to build eight large homes on a piece of land in Stamford would ruin an iconic view of one of the most beautiful towns in England, says a councillor.

Coun Phil Dilks (Ind) made the statement at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday. The committee was debating plans by Simon Boon Homes Ltd to build three detached, two semi-detached and three terraced houses with car parking and access off Kettering Road, opposite the old football ground.

Coun Dilks said: “Stamford is a very special place. It was the country’s first ever conservation area and there is a reason for that. It’s because it is special and the site we are looking at has an iconic view of one of the most beautiful towns England has. So it is not surprising when we debated this site last it was 14-0 against the plan for 29 houses. We had 400 letters of objection.”