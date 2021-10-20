Councillors have been minded to refuse plans for a new housing development.

Plans were submitted earlier this year for 213 homes to be built on the land north of Uffington Road in Stamford, on the former Mirless Blackstone site near Morrisons.

Since the factory closed a string of planning applications for homes and a retail park have been approved for the land off Uffington Road, but none have come to fruition.

Plans for homes off Uffington Road

The latest plans will be put before South Kesteven District Council's planning committee at a meeting on Thursday next week (October 28).

Submitted by Vistry Partnerships, Cross Keys Developments, Wm Morrison and New River Retail, it includes a mix of affordable and market prices properties, ranging from flats to four-bedroom homes. Of the 213 properties it is proposed to include 64 per cent affordable housing.

However, since the plans were submitted the council has received a number of objections from people concerned about the impact of the development, which is allocated for the land between Morrisons and the new Aldi supermarket.

The site from Uffington Road

Stamford Town Council has voiced its concerns about the plans, describing the proposal as over-developed with no communal space, play areas or pedestrian crossings and raising concerns about access to the site.

In a letter, councillors said: "We would like to emphasise that we appreciate the need for new housing in and around Stamford, but believe it must be proportionate to the infrastructure."

Stamford Civic Society has argued that 'the site layout does not feel appropriate within the broader context of Stamford.'

Representations were also received from Cummins Generator Technologies, Stamford Property Company and Coun Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council.

It was raised that there would be impact of noise and light from nearby employment sites, issues caused by a new junction in Uffington Road and no access from Ryhall Road, loss of employment land and lack of open space provision and pedestrian connectivity.

Planning permission for the site was previously granted in 2013 for a retails complex with pub and restaurant, but it never materialised.

In July 2015, the Mercury reported that New River Retail had acquired the land. Its plans to build 100 homes were approved by South Kesteven District Council in January 2017, but nothing came to fruition.

However, it is again not looking hopeful as planning officers have recommended the latest plans for refusal as it 'only partially meets the criteria' and the 'masterplan submitted is not considered to be adequate'.

In a report to councillors, officers said: "Discussions with the applicant and agent have been ongoing through the process of determining the application.

"Amendments have been made to the masterplan, with further draft documents presented. However, the revised drafts presented fall well short of being acceptable, with outstanding issues including the gateway, footpath connections within and outside of the site, provision of open space and provision of street trees remaining outstanding issues together with access to the adjacent employment allocation.

"The applicant has declined to agree to an extension of time to consider the application."

It was added that buildings which would be visible when entering Stamford on Uffington Road from the east are considered to be dominant, overly imposing and detrimental to the character.

The planning committee meeting will be streamed on South Kesteven District Council's YouTube channel at 1pm on Thursday next week.