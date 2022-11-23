A homeowner whose Christmas lights have become a town festive institution is scaling back his display this year as electricity costs soar.

Mick and Carole Bell, from Stamford, have gradually transformed the outside of their Fife Close home into a winter wonderland over the past 35 Christmases.

It attracts hundreds of visitors and has raised thousands of pounds for local good causes since they started collecting donations around six years ago. Last year they topped £1,100, while around £1,700 was collected in 2020.

Mick and Carole Bell's festive home has raised thousands of pounds for good causes

“I’m 67 now and it gets harder and harder so I was going to knock it back, and with the electricity going up, it’s a lot to run,” said Mick.

“It’s gone up astonishingly, not just by a couple of pence, so it will be quite a big difference.”

Mick began work at the start of November and promises it will still be worth a visit, with the big switch-on due to take place on Monday.

Santa's grotto has been stood down this year, but Mick has promised there will be plenty to see

“I normally put the lights on the roof and down the walls and I’m knocking that on the head, but there will still be stuff on the drive,” he explained.

“There will be plenty of lights, but this year I’m putting a tree up instead of having Santa’s grotto. I don’t think I could stop doing it completely.”

Energy prices have forced Jamie Smith to pull the plug on lighting up his College Close home.

Sky-high energy prices have put off Jamie Smith from lighting up his College Close home this year

“We have a disabled child who loves the display, and when his school bus turns up in the evening the children on his bus love it, so it’s such a shame,” he said.

“But hopefully when the electric prices go down we can start doing our display again.”

For many, a visit to Mick and Carole’s has become as much a part of Christmas as mince pies.

Even the big man himself has been known to drop by at the Bells

So when Mick announced his plans on Facebook, there was even an offer to launch a fundraising page to cover the extra costs.

“That was a surprise,” said Mick. “It’s amazing how many people know about them.

“There are parents with their children who tell you they came when they were children. Then you think ‘have I been doing it that long?’

Mick says he is semi-retiring from his festive work

“People have made it a tradition to come to my house on Christmas Eve and that’s why I can’t just stop.”