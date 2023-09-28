Plans for 66 homes have been deferred

The application for land south of Stapleford Road in Whissendine, was made to Rutland County Council by Mulberry Homes.

Rutland County Council planning committee members heard at their meeting (September 19) that the houses were ‘densely packed’ at 19 properties per hectare, and this, along with biodiversity concerns, were grounds for their refusal. But instead a motion to defer the application was made while the council continues to talk to Mulberry Homes to alleviate their concerns.

The area of land in Whissendine earmarked for 66 homes - although Rutland County Council was not entirely keen

Planning officers had recommended the application for approval with 19 of the proposed properties being ‘affordable homes’ – a mixture of first-time-buy and social housing.

But six committee votes opposed the application with only five in favour.

Those against the plans felt the density of the properties was too high, despite guidelines that 30 houses per hectare was the limit.

Cynthia Moss, Whissendine parish councillor, said: “While we acknowledge this plan delivers a range of homes, including some much-needed social housing, it predominantly provides four and five bedroom homes, and we have serious concerns about road widths and parking provisions.

“Currently, these meet regulations from 2014 which are completely inadequate for modern motor vehicle widths."

She also felt the site would result in a loss of wildlife habitat.

Ward member Coun Rosemary Powell (Ind), added: “There is a fundamental issue… in terms of scale, density and layout of this site, which I believe gives grounds for refusal… this site is overdevelopment, there are too many houses and the number should be reduced.

“In approving the outline application in May 2022, this committee had concerns over the density of the development, and there was a clause in the conditions that it should provide for a maximum upper limit of 66 dwellings, while retaining open space, sustainable drainage and ecological interests.

“In the original application, there was a large open area to the south of the development retained, with the existing ridge and furrow landscape features kept intact, with views towards the windmill. Looking at the plan before us now, the houses have been spread out across the site, entirely losing that open space to the south.”

Matthew Mortonson, agent for the developer, Mulberry Homes, explained how his client had gone to some lengths to research and incorporate existing village features into the designs for the proposed new homes, copying brick colours, rendering, window and chimney designs, as well as providing imagery of how the new properties would look once completed.

• A previous version of this story said the application had been refused. A motion to approve the application was defeated but a second motion, to defer the application, was won. We apologise for the error.