Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Margo and Plum shop closes in Stamford

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:38, 25 August 2023

A homeware business has shut shop in Stamford.

Margo and Plum, which opened in St Mary’s Street in 2020, has now closed.

It has been a popular spot with shoppers but as Margo and Plum’s lease comes to an end so has its time in Stamford.

Margo and Plum has closed
Margo and Plum has closed

A sign in the window of the building encourages shoppers to visit the Margo and Plum store in Bottesford, which owners Karen and Iain Terpening have expanded to include a coffee house.

Margo and Plum
Margo and Plum

There is also a Margo and Plum website.

Business Human Interest Stamford Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE