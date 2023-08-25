Margo and Plum shop closes in Stamford
Published: 14:38, 25 August 2023
A homeware business has shut shop in Stamford.
Margo and Plum, which opened in St Mary’s Street in 2020, has now closed.
It has been a popular spot with shoppers but as Margo and Plum’s lease comes to an end so has its time in Stamford.
A sign in the window of the building encourages shoppers to visit the Margo and Plum store in Bottesford, which owners Karen and Iain Terpening have expanded to include a coffee house.
There is also a Margo and Plum website.