A homeware business has shut shop in Stamford.

Margo and Plum, which opened in St Mary’s Street in 2020, has now closed.

It has been a popular spot with shoppers but as Margo and Plum’s lease comes to an end so has its time in Stamford.

A sign in the window of the building encourages shoppers to visit the Margo and Plum store in Bottesford, which owners Karen and Iain Terpening have expanded to include a coffee house.

There is also a Margo and Plum website.