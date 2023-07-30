A ‘glamorous homeware’ business is shutting its shop in Stamford.

Margo and Plum opened in St Mary’s Street in 2020, nestled amongst other independent shops.

It was after much encouragement from her customers that owners Karen and Iain Terpening decided to open the shop in Stamford, having grown the business from its first home in Belvoir Castle Retail Village near Grantham.

Margo and Plum

It has been a popular spot with shoppers but as Margo and Plum’s lease comes to an end so has its time in Stamford.

During their time in Stamford a cheeky neon sign caused a stir among councillors. However, only recently did they change the display of the shop.

Margo and Plum has a store in Bottesford, which they have expanded to include a coffee house.

The Margo and Plum shop is available to rent for £21,500 a year with Eddisons.