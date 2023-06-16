A figurehead in the British pig industry has been awarded an OBE.

Dr Zoe Leach, who lives in Bourne, was named in the King’s Birthday Honours List released today (Friday, June 16) for services to the pig industry.

Last July she moved to a new role of East Anglia regional director for the NFU but had previously held the role of chief executive of the National Pig Association for eight years.

Dr Zoe Leach

She was appointed general manager of the association in 2008 and became its first chief executive in 2014, working under her maiden name Davies.

During her time at the helm, she helped shape government policy, faced down threats to the industry and advocated for the association’s members.

In November, she was given the David Black Award, given to an individual or organisation that has made an outstanding impact on the British pig sector through their work.

Dr Leach has an extensive agricultural background. She completed a PhD in pig welfare at the University of Reading in 1998. She then spent three years as farms and trials manager for BQP, which included running a pig farm in Suffolk and being on the front line of the 2000 classical swine fever outbreak. She joined Defra in 2002 as senior scientific officer, leading its livestock science unit, from there she moved to the NPA in 2008.

She has also helped to build and sustain healthy working relationships with Defra, AHDB and retailers; helped reduce costs by lobbying for sensible changes to legistlation and led campiagns urging people to get behind producers and buy British pork