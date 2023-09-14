Pint glasses have stayed empty and taps dry at a town pub for three long years - but there is hope it could now reopen.

The Melbourn Brothers in All Saints' Street, Stamford closed suddenly in August 2020 after drinkers were asked to put down their pints and leave.

The reason behind the unexpected closure remains a mystery and the doors have been shut ever since.

Melbourn Brothers in Stamford

But a job advertisement posted yesterday (Wednesday, September 13) on the Melbourn Brothers’ Facebook page gives hope for the historic pub.

It is the first activity on the Facebook page since 2018, with all previous posts dedicated to the brewery and old photos.

The job advertisement is for two people to run the Melbourn Brothers and live in a rent-free flat above the pub.

Samuel Smith pubs are run by managers rather than having tenants or leases, and operate with no phone or swearing rules.

Pubs in the chain sell Samuel Smith’s own beers, spirits and soft drinks with the Melbourn’s Organic Fruit Beers also permitted at the Stamford establishment.

There is a kitchen which, if reopened, will serve pub food throughout the week and traditional roasts on Sundays.

People are invited to apply online: https://runapub.co.uk/apply-now/.

St Mary's Vaults, also a Samuel Smith pub, closed at the same time as the Melbourn in 2020.

