Halloween lights show attracts crowds to Empingham Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 17:12, 29 October 2021
 | Updated: 17:36, 29 October 2021

When it comes to marking Halloween, there is a house that is giving anyone who dares to pass a wonderful dose of the heebie-jeebies.

With 10,000 lights that flash and dance in time to a 20-minute soundtrack that includes hits such as Thriller, Ryan Amies has created a spine-chilling Stamford spectacle that is drawing the crowds.

"It started off with about 20 or so people coming along on the first night," said Ryan, who lives in Empingham Road.

