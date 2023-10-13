A horse and its rider were left injured after the bridge they were crossing collapsed beneath them.

Debbie Bull was out for a leisurely ride with her 12-year-old thoroughbred Rory and two horse riding friends on September 30 when the accident happened.

The group left the horses’ stables in Tinwell and walked to Stamford Meadows using the bridleway, before turning around to follow the same route back.

Alison Jones and Mae, Debbie Bull and Rory, and Jodie Lyon and Bertie

But as they crossed broadeng bridge over the River Welland on the far side of Freeman’s Meadow, part of the decking collapsed.

Debbie, who lives in Stamford, said: “One of the ponies was in front, I was in the middle and the other was behind .

“The next thing I knew I was on the floor and the horse was trying to scramble up.

“Its whole back legs up to its tummy were through the bridge.

“It was using me as traction but my legs were tangled with his.

“I realised he couldn’t get out without stomping on me so I rolled to the left hand side.

“It was scary.”

The decking which Rory fell through

After realising what was unfolding one of the other riders, Alison Jones, jumped off her pony Mae, and rushed to the aid of Debbie.

After the bridge was clear Jodie Lyon then crossed over slowly with her pony Bertie, who is bigger than Rory.

“The whole time we were worried the other side would go,” said Debbie, 57.

The group took a slow walk back to the stables where a vet was called to check on Rory, who needed stitches, painkillers and antibiotics.

Debbie Bull and Rory

Also shaken by the incident and in pain, Debbie went to the hospital to get checked over. While she was badly bruised, she suffered no serious injuries.

Debbie, who has ridden since she was eight, said: “I was shocked after.

“It could have been so much worse. He could have gone through the bridge into the water with me underneath him.”

Rory is a nervous horse who Debbie has been training for seven years so she is concerned his confidence could be affected after his fall.

The day after the accident Debbie travelled to France for a horse riding holiday which was impacted by her injuries.

“I couldn’t really ride but I couldn’t not go because I would have lost all of my money,” she said.

Wendy and her friends have been doing the route from Tinwell to Stamford for a number of years.

But following the incident she is calling for a review of bridleway bridges to ensure they are safe.

Wendy said: “Never would I have thought it would be structurally unsound as it is a bridleway.”

She added: “The council has got to rethink the structures of the bridges they are using for bridleways.”

Head of environment at Lincolnshire County Council, Chris Miller, said: “We’re sorry to hear about this incident and we hope both the horse and rider are OK.

“The bridge is closed and will remain so until we have carried out an investigation into the cause.

“During the last inspection of the bridge, nothing was identified as being an issue.

“Once we know the exact details, we will be able to carry out the works as necessary to reinstate this bridge.”