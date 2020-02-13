This year’s Burghley Horse Trials will open with an established event for the first time.

The trials, which will be held between Wednesday September 2 and Sunday September 6, are to get underway with the Dubarry Young Event Horse Final, which showcases potential five-star horses.

Event director Elizabeth Inman, said: "We are delighted to be showcasing the Young Event Horse Final on the Wednesday and are sure that our visitors will enjoy this new start to a fabulous five days of sport.”

Pippa Funnell riding MGH Grafton Street during the Burghley Horse Trials 2019.Photo: David Pearson

The Young Event Horse Final was previously held on the Friday of Burghley.

Tickets for this year’s trials will go on sale from Thursday April 30 for members and from Friday May 1 for non-members from www2.theticketfactory.com/burghley-horse/online/.

