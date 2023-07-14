A horse rider has been charged following an incident in a field earlier this year.

Sam Jones, of Cottesmore Road in Ashwell, Rutland has been charged with one count of common assault.

The charge relates to an incident on February 11 in a field in Station Road, Whissendine where it is said a horse collided with a woman in her 60s.

Jones, 34, has also been charged with one count of hunting a wild mammal with dogs under Section 1 of the Hunting Act.

The charge relates to an incident in Loddington in Northamptonshire on February 18.

Jones is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 11.