Members’ tickets for the Defender Burghley Horse Trials 2023 are available from today (Thursday, April 27).

Sales opened at 9am this morning for the autumn event, which takes place from Thursday, August 31 until Sunday, September 3 in the grounds of Burghley House.

All other tickets go on sale tomorrow (FrIday, April 28).

The 2022 Burghley Horse Trial winner Piggy March riding Vanir Kamira. Photo: Defender Burghley/Peter Nixon

The majority of tickets will be issued as e-tickets, with visitors entering via a special car channel on the day to minimise queuing with those purchasing tickets on the gate.

Tickets are available online at www.burghley-horse.co.uk

Event director Martyn Johnson said: “After a highly successful first post-Covid event in 2022, we are looking forward to welcoming our many friends and supporters, old and new, to Burghley in September.

“We are determined to keep raising the standards of what we can offer visitors to our fantastic event, and I hope that everyone will notice some enhancements to their experience this year.

“We are always seeking to improve, and the move to e-ticketing for 2023 is a positive one. It chimes with our aims towards sustainability and waste reduction, and should help traffic flow when entering Burghley.

“We are expecting an exceptionally high-quality field of horses and riders from all over the world to compete for what will be the richest first prize in eventing of £110,000, and we cannot wait to showcase our superb blend of top-class sport and outstanding shopping and entertainment.”