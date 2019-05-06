A new NHS training and education facility for nurses is to be developed by local hospitals in partnership with Anglia Ruskin University.

The announcement came at the Public Board meeting in Stamford (Tuesday, 30 April) of the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which is responsible for Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals.

Speaking to the members of the board, chief executive Caroline Walker said: “Discussions are currently underway to develop what would be a new facility for the training and education of our nurses in association with Anglia Ruskin University.

Chairman Rob Hughes and chief executive Caroline Walker Nawft (9747933)

“We already work very closely with Anglia Ruskin University to provide placements for nurses in education, but this would take the process to the next step.

“By providing an integrated training and education facility, our hospitals will become far more attractive places to work and train, offering the possibility of encouraging people to come to Peterborough City Hospital knowing that they can have a wonderful career, which they can improve and add to as they progress through the NHS.

“I’ve already spoken about the demands placed upon our teams as the population in the Peterborough area grows, but along with this comes the need for acute care services.

“We need to be ready to meet these future demands by having the right clinical staff and services available.

“In the past, often these would’ve been provided through agency staff; but agency costs are one way that we need to cut down our annual expenses.

“By providing a new NHS training and education facility in association with Anglia Ruskin University, staff at Peterborough City Hospital and at Hinchingbrooke and Stamford, will have an opportunity to further their skills and develop a career that can be as rewarding as they want it to be within the NHS.

“Over the course of the financial year 2019/20 we will continue to make further announcements as this very exciting project progresses.”

The training facility would be based at Peterborough City Hospital.