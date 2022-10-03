A project to transform the garden at Stamford Hospital was celebrated as complete at the weekend.

First proposed in the summer of 2021, the idea to create a ‘wellbeing garden’ came from Sarah Moss and Nichola Wells, both deputy sisters at the hospital.

They, and then colleague Nicky Stockell, turned a conversation about sprucing up the courtyard into an idea that attracted the involvement of Sam Kettle from Stamford Landscapes.

Karl Wells, Stephen Moss and Mark Bird. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Sam volunteered to draw up designs for the space that included seats, raised beds, a variety of plants, and screening to provide shelter and shade.

Nichola’s husband, Karl, and Sarah’s husband, Stephen, also became involved, helping to provide free labour every Saturday.

The core team was supported by other volunteers, including Neil McIvor from Team Stamford, Stamford’s firefighters, nurses from the hospital, and Stamford College Old Boys.

Sarah Moss, Nichola Wells and Nicky Stockell unveil the mural. Photo: Chris Lowndes

At the official launch of the garden, on Saturday (October 1), a mural depicting healthcare staff was unveiled, a finishing touch to a garden that has, through its creation, already helped to bring people together.

Stephen, a painter and decorator by trade, said: “When we went into the garden on Saturday and looked at what we had created, I think we all felt really proud of what had been achieved.

“It has not been plain sailing all the way, but working together has been fantastic and having spent every Saturday morning on the project, the core team is like a family now.

“As I walked away from the completed garden I couldn’t help thinking, I’m going to miss being with the team each week. It’s been such a pleasure.”

Stephen and Sarah Moss. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The garden will be a place of relaxation for nurses and other hospital staff, who have been extremely busy catching up with appointments now that the effects of covid on healthcare appointments has eased.

Stephen will be back at the hospital after Christmas to do some decorating inside, which he will also carry out for free.

Sarah and Stephen Moss, and Nichola and Karl Wells thanked the people who helped with the garden project by donating their time, skills, plants, materials, and food to keep the volunteers going. These included: