Stamford Hospital garden project is set to look glorious this summer

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 06:00, 04 May 2022

Volunteers have been putting their backs into a scheme to revitalise Stamford Hospital.

The garden project was the idea of nurses employed at the NHS hospital off Ryhall Road, and they soon enlisted the help of Sam Kettle from Stamford Landscapes, who came up with a design.

His vision for the sheltered quadrangle, which will be used by staff as a place to relax, includes paved areas and planters, benches and landscaped borders.

