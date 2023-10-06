British Army musicians and school pupils entertained people with a concert of well-known works.

Teenagers from Stamford Endowed Schools had the opportunity to practice a dozen pieces of music with the British Army Band, Sandhurst, yesterday (Thursday).

In the evening, they gave a free concert for family, friends, school staff and guests.

Four members of the British Army Band, Sandhurst outside Stamford Endowed Schools hall

The event was one of a series of military band concerts organised by retired Lt Col George Woolf, a former teacher at the school.

Since he started to arrange them annually in the 1990s, the concerts have raised money for local causes, particularly Stamford Hospital.

A collection at this year’s concert will help pay for a Lee’s machine, which will be used to diagnose eye health and means more people can be treated locally rather than having to travel to Peterborough City Hospital.

Following a the first half of the programme of music, which included the National Anthem, March from 1941 by American composer John Williams, and Malcolm Arnold’s English Dances, Lt Col Woolf praised the children who were taking part in the concert.

“Playing with a band of this class will be something they remember forever,” he said.

He added: “Over recent years we have supported our own hospital and some of the team from Stamford Hospital have joined us for the concert.

“If you have problems with your eyes at the moment, you might have to go to Peterborough or elsewhere .

“Stamford Hospital is starting up an eye department and the money collected tonight is specifically for a Lee’s machine, which can look into the eye and tell you the strength of the muscles and tell you about your eyesight problems.

“The money from the concert goes straight to the hospital with no overheads. Every penny goes to Stamford Hospital.”

Band members and pupils were conducted by Captain Laura Stead of the British Army Band, Sandhurst

The concert finale comprised a foot-tapping rendition of Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance No. 1 and John Williams’ Star Wars theme