A charity hub has opened within a hospital to promote its fundraising work.

An empty room at Stamford and Rutland Hospital was given a makeover before supporters of the North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity moved in.

The space will give staff, patients and visitors the opportunity to find out more about the charity’s work.

Project manager Philip Fearn said: “Visitors and staff can call into find out about how the charity works, the many projects it delivers to enhance staff, patient and visitor experience, as well as discovering ways in which to support it.”

The charity hub is located next to the main entrance.