Healthcare workers from hospitals in the area say they have been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the community.

Staff, from across Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, are said to have received a ‘considerable number’ of donations over the last two weeks.

Residents and businesses donated a range of treats to brighten up the key workers’ day, including takeaway meals, fruit and vegetables, hot drinks, chocolates, flowers and toiletries.

NHS staff at Peterborough City Hospital enjoy free pizzas from Zorba in Stamford

Caroline Walker, chief executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals, said: “The way people have come forward to show their support for our staff has been phenomenal.

“It means a lot to our staff and knowing they have all this support from our local community keeps them going while they care for our patients and each other in such unprecedented times.”

She added: “I would like to say a huge thank you to the businesses, community groups and individuals who have got in touch over the last fortnight to offer food, treats and more to help our teams get through these challenging times.

“I would also like to thank our staff who are doing a fantastic job, considering the circumstances. I am incredibly proud of the way they have stepped up to meet the demands of running our services during the outbreak.”

One of the businesses that showed its support was Zorba restaurant in Stamford which donated 30 pizzas to keep staff going through their shift at Peterborough City Hospital at the weekend.

They wrote on Facebook: “We are so happy to brighten up everyone’s day at Peterborough hospital by donating 30 pizzas to the incredible staff working day and night!

“We would like to help more NHS workers by offering free pizzas so please don’t hesitate to call up and order! Thank you from us all at Zorba.”

Anyone wishing to support local hospitals can visit the website to find out how they can help: www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/advice-support/donating-fundraising/

