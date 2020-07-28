Weather in Rutland, Stamford and Bourne set to soar
Published: 14:00, 28 July 2020
Temperatures are set to soar later this week, bringing a cooler spell to an end.
The Met Office expects it to be 29C across Rutland and South Lincolnshire on Friday (July 31) with plenty of sunshine, while Thursday is sunny and 25C.
Today (Tuesday, July 28) will have highs of 19C.
More by this authorStamford Mercury Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)