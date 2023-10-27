A hotel operator has been fined £195,000 for breaching health and safety law after a man was left with life-changing injuries from a fall at work.

Andrew Veasey, from Stamford, was cutting down tree branches at the Barnsdale Hall Hotel, now Rutland Hall Hotel, when the accident happened on May 24, 2021.

On that day, two employees of the hotel, including Mr Veasey, were tasked with removing a loose tree branch.

Leicester Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

This was done by raising Mr Veasey up on a platform which was attached to a JCB vehicle parked across a slope.

As a result, when the platform was raised, the vehicle toppled over and crushed the roof of a car before plummeting into a bank, causing Mr Veasey serious injuries.

He had to be resuscitated at the scene and was flown to hospital by air ambulance.

Rutland Hall Hotel. Photo: Google

Mr Veasey sustained life-changing injuries and is no longer able to care for himself.

An investigation into the incident was undertaken by Peterborough City Council, on behalf of Rutland County Council which revealed significant deficiencies in the defendant’s risk assessments, level of training and instruction, safe use of machinery and system of work when carrying out non-routine tasks such as the tree cutting.

The case was heard at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on September 19 where the defendant pleaded guilty to a Section 2 offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

This sets out that it is the duty of every employer to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all employees.

Barnsdale Hall Hotel was ordered to pay a fine of £146,700, together with £50,000 awarded for costs and a £190 surcharge.

Coun Christine Wise (Lib Dem), cabinet member responsible for public protection at Rutland County Council, said: “This is an extremely serious case where failure to put appropriate health and safety measures in place has caused life-changing injuries to an individual, as well as irreparable damage to a family that will never be the same again.

“The sentence imposed on the defendant following their guilty plea should serve as a clear warning that employers have a duty of care towards their staff and action will be taken in response to breaches of health and safety law.

“The employers in question have taken all of the required regulatory action required in response to the findings of our investigation.

“However, nothing can return Mr Veasey to full health and so it is important that those responsible are held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

Hotel operator, BHH Resorts Ltd, had the business less than a year before the accident.

A spokesperson for the hotel operator said: “We deeply regret that this incident occurred, and we take full responsibility for the findings of the court.

“Whilst we have robust systems in place, unfortunately they were not followed on this occasion.

“The health and safety of our employees, guests and visitors is, and always has been, the highest of priorities.”

Steps have been taken since the incident to strengthen procedures to minimise the risk of any such incident happening again, according to BHH Resorts Ltd.

“We continue with our committed and focussed approach to constantly review ways in which we can improve our policies, management and working practices,” added the spokesperson.

“We sincerely hope that Mr Veasey continues to make good progress in his recovery.”