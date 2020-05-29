Coronavirus pandemic: Owner of The George Hotel in Stamford says cancellation of Burghley Horse Trials will have huge impact on town
Published: 14:00, 29 May 2020
The owner of an historic hotel in Stamford has said the cancellation of the Burghley Horse Trials will have a huge impact on the town.
Lawrence Hoskins said The George and other accommodation providers would be hit hard by the news, which was announced on Friday (May 22).
But he is also hopeful they will be able to partially reopen soon, and outlined some of the measures his staff have been making.
