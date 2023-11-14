An award-winning chef has taken the top job in a hotel kitchen.

Gareth Thorpe has been appointed the new executive chef at The Barnsdale in Rutland, part of The Signet Collection.

He will be in charge of culinary offerings served in 1760, The Orangery, The Rod Room and The Burley Bar.

A dish from the menu at The Barnsdale

Gareth is a member of Chaine des Rotisseurs, the owner of two AA rosettes and a Joseph Perrier young chef of the year award.

He began his career at The Black Horse in Grimsthorpe before moving to Siena to work at a hotel.

He later opened his own restaurant, Tatum’s of Stamford in Ironmonger Street, followed by two years working at The George of Stamford.

Gareth Thorpe, the new executive chef at The Barnsdale

Gareth said: “I’m honoured to join The Signet Collection and lead The Barnsdale’s culinary operations.

“Managing partner Hector Ross challenged me to showcase Rutland’s country charm in every dish and I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve created.”

The Barnsdale, owned by the Signet Collection

Do you have a story? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.