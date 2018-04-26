House cordoned off after large amount of chemicals found at a garage in Stamford

Police are dealing with a ‘significant incident’ after a large amount of chemicals were found stored at a garage in Highgrove Gardens, Stamford.

The house is currently cordoned off front and rear, and police are still at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We are working with Fire and Rescue at an address in Highgrove Gardens, Stamford.

“Yesterday, (Wednesday, April 25), a large amount of chemicals were found stored in a garage. There is no risk to anyone in the area and we are taking precautions to ensure the chemicals are removed safely and the staff involved in the incident take appropriate precautions.”

Police said there was no apparent evidence of any criminal activity.