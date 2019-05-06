A house for sale in Stamford has been named by the Sunday Times newspaper as one of its 'lustworthy' properties.

No. 4 St Mary's Place might not be in everybody's price range - but with a medieval crypt next to the wine cellar, it certainly has its talking points.

The Grade II* listed Georgian townhouse features 6,430 sq ft of living space 'tucked away' in the corner of St Mary's Place, which lies behind the town hall and St Mary's Church.

The property was first built in the mid-1300s, and below it - now part of the cellar - is the Corpus Christi Crypt, believed to have installed in the 14th century.

Significant additions were made in 1650 and 1790 and the accommodation now includes six bedrooms, a spacious fitted kitchen, utility, dining room, south-facing study, snug and games room.

Perhaps the best feature is the first floor drawing room - perfect for parties, with fireplaces at each end of the room, imposing sash windows and statement chandeliers. For guests, there is a suite with dressing room and bathroom.

Meanwhile, the second floor has a library on the landing, and the master bedroom has views of St Mary’s Place and the church.

No. 4 St Mary's Place is on sale with Savills estate agency with a guide price of £2,350,000.

