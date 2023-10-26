A house is being repaired after it was hit by a car.

The accident happened in Ryhall Road, Stamford, when the car came off the road and went through a garden before striking the building.

Members of the family that lives in the Burghley Estate-owned house were at home when the crash happened, at about 5pm on Monday, October 9. They were surprised but physically unharmed.

The corner of the property was knocked out by the car

Police and an ambulance crew attended and it is understood the driver of the car was taken to hospital, although the extent of his injuries are not known.

Lincolnshire Police has been asked for more information.

Work is being carried out to repair the Burghley Estates-owned house

Burghley Estates is having the property repaired.