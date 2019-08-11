The former Old Barn Restaurant in Stamford is being converted into housing.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council to replace an long removed veranda at the cottage site on Old Barn Passage.

The application from Mr John Regis says the site concerns a listed building, dating back in places from 1600 and in the Stamford Town Conservation Area.

It said: “It is proposed to convert the existing cottage and restaurant into one house and two flats.”

“The age of the building would indicate that it was possibly constructed in the 1600s/1700s when the town was very poor. Building within the town had reverted to timber framed construction due to cost considerations of using stone and the general poverty of Stamford.”

The application added the building was”in a prominent position overlooking the meadows.The building today has a medieval look when viewed from the meadows and is an integral part of the townscape scene.”

A related application to convert the building into homes was approved in 2018.