Strong views were heard both against and in favour of a new homes development on the north of Stamford.

The proposal for about 1,300 properties is displayed at Stamford Town Hall until 7pm today (Tuesday), giving information on the design of the development, new roads and the provision of a new primary school.

There was also a public consultation event held at Borderville Sports Centre at the weekend.

Speaking at the town hall, Edwin Fitchett, who lives in Bramble Grove, said he was 'cautiously optimistic' about what had been put forward by GummerLeathes, the development partner for Burghley House Preservation Trust.

He added that he was glad to see the proposed east-west road being included and was interested in their traffic proposals.

Peter and Anne Hart, who live in Waverley Gardens in Stamford, said they felt the roads would be adversely affected by the development, explaining that the volume of traffic would 'increase hugely' because of the increased number of homes.

"I'm also very concerned about the lack of health services," said Anne. "It would be good to have something up that end of town."

Annabel Wood from Conduit Road in Stamford said she was 'furious' about the plans and that residents should have been able to have more say over land use - something which was decided several years ago.

Annabel, who is also on the Mallard Pass Action Group opposing the development of a solar farm near Stamford, said she was against the loss of farm land through both proposed developments.

Concerned about the east-west link road were Colin and Margaret Bradshaw, from Arran Road in Stamford, who found out at the exhibition that the road would join the A1 close to their home.

"It's already a rat run," said Colin.

"Our other concern is they are talking about all these new people moving in but there are not the schools and the doctor's surgery can't cope."

Laura Upson from Berrybut Way in Stamford said her house was next to the acoustic noise bund on the edge of the Borderville Sports Centre, which was put there nine years ago to screen the homes from the noise of the football matches and from the floodlights.

She had found out on Saturday that the bund was to be removed and homes put in its place.

"The bund would shield residents from the noise and dust of the development," said Laura.

Kathy Warden from Empingham Road in Stamford was keen to seek assurances that homes would be affordable.

"It's very easy for affordable homes to get 'lost' between the promises made now and the actual building," she said.

A third of the development of about 1,300 homes will have to be 'affordable', while the rest of the development will range from two-bedroom properties up to family-sized homes, according to the architect for the site, Hugh Petter.

Rod Stainsby from St George's Avenue in Stamford said he was concerned about the number of lorry movements that would be caused by the development, and by the potential development of Mallard Pass.

Nick Wells, who lives in Northfields Court, Stamford, said he was not concerned about what was proposed - so long as Burghley sticks to the plan.

"We do need more homes," he said. We can't just say 'no' to this sort of development and, on the face of it, it looks like they're putting nice proposals together. But they need to deliver what they propose."

He added that it was easy for developers to miss out on funding for the provision of facilities residents want, if building homes on that land instead provides similar levels of income for them.

Nick was also unsure of the promise to deliver more sports facilities when the artist's impression appeared to show the existing Borderville Sports Centre 'hemmed in' by new housing. He asked a representative of GummerLeathes about the possibility of extra provision for children growing up in Stamford.

"I'm interested in an all-weather running track, which is a facility a town this size should have," said Nick.

Tim Leathes from GummerLeathes said they were there to listen to people's views and ideas, but that they were unable to make promises to provide a new GP surgery, for example.

The plans include provision of a new primary school, and the developer is in talks with Lincolnshire County Council and Stamford Welland Academy about additional provision for secondary-aged pupils.

The plans also include a linear park running east-west through the development.

People can still read about the development and have their say online at www.stamfordnorth.com

David Pennell, chief executive of the Burghley House Preservation Trust said: “Our aspiration for Stamford North is to establish a thriving and sustainable new neighbourhood that Stamford will be proud to call its own. Through landscape-led design and thoughtful architecture, we aim to create a place that over time becomes part of the historic town of Stamford.

“By providing a beautiful new park and further public open space, new roads, new health-related services and a new school, alongside other benefits to the town, our proposals seek to address some of the key challenges facing Stamford and its current residents.

“We would now like to hear from you.”