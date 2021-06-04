Councillors have given their reluctant approval to plans for a housing development, after finding themselves stuck 'between a rock and a hard place'.

At a South Kesteven District Council planning meeting yesterday (June 4), plans were put to the committee for three homes to be built on the land off Kettering Road in Stamford.

If built, the detached dwellings would be constructed from natural stone and slate with timber sash windows, and have elements of both vernacular and Georgian architecture which is inspired by historic properties located within and around Stamford. The site would be accessed by a new, single private drive from Kettering Road.

Plans for 'plot C' in a Simon Boon development off Kettering Road in Stamford. Credit: Wythe Holland Limited

The site, together with the adjacent field, has been subject of two previous planning applications for residential development by Kier Homes.

The first was for 48 dwellings and was refused by the South Kesteven District Council in May 2014 and subsequently dismissed at appeal.

The second application was for 39 dwellings, later amended to 29 and was also refused by the council in February 2017 but was allowed at appeal in March 2018. It was later withdrawn.

Planning permission was recently granted on the current site for the erection of three detached, two semi-detached and three terraced dwellings with car parking and turning areas, following an appeal against the council’s decision to refuse application.

Coun Harris Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem - Stamford St. Mary's) described the latest plans for three houses as a 'waste of time' and a 'rich man's playground'.

He said: "This street is sensitive in terms of the view from the first trip of Stamford and Wothorpe, it forms part of the starting of Stamford.

"Putting this site here, it's going to completely upset the balance. I know it says limited harm but it's still harm. We can't quantify this limited harm."

Coun Bisnauthsing added: "These three buildings, I don't think anyone from Stamford can afford this. It will be people outside Stamford, those people contribute very little to the town.

"I am hard pushed to support this application."

If the plans come to fruition the developer, Simon Boon, will contribute £258,572 to off-site, extra-care affordable housing.

Coun Judy Stevens (Con) drew councillors attention to a kissing gate on the site, which she believes should be preserved.

"I do think it's important because we are losing quite a lot," said coun Stevens.

Phil Jordan, the planning officer, advised councillors against putting a condition for the protection of items on the site as 'the right of way is effectively the responsibility of Lincolnshire County Council' but that a note will be added alerting to applicant of their feelings.

While many of the councillors were not in support of the plans for the homes, they were reminded that permission had already been granted for eight houses on the same site.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind - Market and West Deeping) said: "It was turned down but won on appeal. We have made our views clear as a council we don't want housing on the site but the planning inspector made his or her view clear to have it.

"I think this scheme is marginally better than the eight or nine houses scheme."

Adding that he doesn't believe they have grounds for refusal when the other application has already been approved.

Coun Helen Crawford (Con - Bourne West), chairman of the committee, told councillors: "We are in between a rock and a hard place."

The application was proposed for approval and received enough votes to be carried.

With two different planning permissions granted, the developer will only be able to choose one to go forward with.