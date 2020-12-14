This month, look to the skies for an extraordinary sight - one that hasn’t been seen for nearly 800 years.

Jupiter and Saturn will appear extraordinary close to one another on December 21 - just 0.06 degrees apart, in fact, which is less than a tenth the size of the full moon in the sky.

Jupiter and Saturn will appear close together as observed from Earth on December 21, 2020. Image includes elements from NASA

Some people believe such a ‘Great Conjunction’ was responsible for the star of Bethlehem followed by the Three Wise Men in the Bible story, hence its nickname, the Christmas Star.