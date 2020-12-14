This is when to see the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in December 2020 - the ‘Christmas Star’
Published: 15:21, 14 December 2020
| Updated: 15:21, 14 December 2020
This month, look to the skies for an extraordinary sight - one that hasn’t been seen for nearly 800 years.
Jupiter and Saturn will appear extraordinary close to one another on December 21 - just 0.06 degrees apart, in fact, which is less than a tenth the size of the full moon in the sky.
Some people believe such a ‘Great Conjunction’ was responsible for the star of Bethlehem followed by the Three Wise Men in the Bible story, hence its nickname, the Christmas Star.