Historian Philippa Massey to delve into Stamford's past communications

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 10:00, 10 February 2022

A historian is set to give a talk on Stamford's past communications.

On Tuesday (February 15), Philippa Massey will explore how people in the town and area communicated, in both short and long range.

Her talk ranges from speech, writing, the postal system to electronic communications such as telegraphs, telegrams and telephones.

Stamford Arts Centre

The talk will begin at 7.30pm in the Stamford Arts Centre theatre.

Tickets are £6 and are available from the box office.

Philippa Massey will give a talk on the history of Stamford's communications
