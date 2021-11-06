Home   News   Article

Art Pop-Up with MindSpace Stamford look at community engagement in town

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 14:00, 06 November 2021

A project has taken a deeper look into how the Stamford community connects.

Working in partnership with MindSpace Stamford, the Art Pop-Up community engagement team has spent time talking with residents about where they make connections in the town.

The Stamford Connections project, which was supported with NHS and Lincolnshire County Council funding, aims to look at the community’s strengths, rather than what it is missing, to draw a network together.

