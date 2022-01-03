Every week Hegarty Solicitors in Stamford answers your legal questions.

This week the question is: What are matrimonial assets and how are they split in a divorce?

And their answer?

Matrimonial assets are the financial assets that you and/or your spouse acquired during your marriage, such as the family home and other properties, pensions, savings, vehicles, cash in your bank account, stocks, bonds, and any other mutual funds.

Non-matrimonial assets are those that you and/or your spouse obtained before your marriage or after your divorce such as, inheritance, family businesses and property purchased before marriage.

The starting point for dividing matrimonial assets in a divorce settlement the UK is usually 50/50. However, the court will consider individual circumstances and the needs of both parties.

Most matters can be settled without going to court, which is generally a better, less expensive route for both parties.

If there is a need to settle a matter in court, the court will aim to divide assets fairly and equally, which doesn’t necessarily mean that assets will automatically be split 50/50.

Non-matrimonial assets can be more complicated to divide. A solicitor can talk you through how your assets are likely to be viewed and how best to achieve a fair financial settlement.

If you are considering divorce, it is a good idea to consult a solicitor for initial advice to discuss your options and assets, in order to assess how complex your situation may be. This can prevent issues further down the line.

