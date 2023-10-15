On September 11, The Guardian newspaper printed a list of 20 councils with high levels of debt for their size, writes Gale Waller (Lib Dem), the leader of Rutland County Council.

The implication of the article is that these councils are most at risk of the kind of financial failure that Woking, Thurrock, Croydon, Slough and – most recently – Birmingham, have experienced.

When a council fails financially, the only people who suffer are local residents. In response to its failures, Birmingham has had to stop all new spending on everything except statutory services and existing contracts. The sort of things that will now have no spending allocated to them include libraries, parks, leisure services, arts and culture; in short, everything that makes a place what it is. However, stopping immediate spending will not stop Birmingham’s problems.

Gale Waller, Rutland County Council leader

The council and the Government advisers put into help will have to make immediate savings and produce a budget that ensures the authority can operate within its means. They will also need to address the financial problems that got Birmingham to where it is – namely, equal pay claims and escalating costs of installing a new IT system.

Against this is the backdrop of reduced Government funding for local authorities over the past 10 years, which Birmingham estimates at £1 billion. I am sure the question you are now asking is: “Does Rutland appear in the list of 20 published by the Guardian?”

The answer is no, we do not. Rutland has not had a history of investing in large-scale projects such as new town centres or other commercial properties, which has led to the problems experienced in some councils. We do, however, have a history of good management over domestic issues such as the impact of equal pay legislation. Rutland has also invested cautiously over the years, which puts us in a better position than many councils. However, we are still under financial pressures.

Demand for social care continues to increase and high fuel prices etc are impacting the cost of contracts we are reletting, such as grounds maintenance. Reducing Government Grant also affects Rutland and so, to live within our means over the medium-term, we are having to make in-year savings and transform the way we deliver services so they cost less to run. In-year savings are often achieved by delaying the replacement of staff who leave, often for better paid jobs elsewhere, but this is not a long-term solution to save money as it leaves teams short-staffed, which inevitably impacts on those who are left, as well as the services they can provide for residents. We must, therefore, transform the way we work, while at the same time being responsive to residents’ needs.

In August, our cabinet agreed a new reserves strategy and policy. This might sound tedious but it is vital to ensure Rutland continues to operate within its means.

Currently, Rutland is using its reserves to “balance the books” but this is not sustainable in the medium-term. The reserves strategy and policy provides the context for use of our reserve balances to support the delivery of a sustainable financial position for the council. Balances have been identified to mitigate risk and to provide investment opportunities for “invest to save”. As a result of this policy, the reserves can now better fulfil their purpose of managing risk and promoting financial sustainability. Council officers and the cabinet have begun work on setting the budget for next year. It will not be easy, but the reserves strategy and policy will keep us on the right track.