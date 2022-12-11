A gym is holding a competition to raise money for Cancer Research.

Rhinos Gymnasium in Ryhall Road, Stamford is asking people to guess the number of baubles on its 16ft Christmas tree.

The closest guess will be announced on Christmas Eve and the winner will get a hamper.

The Rhinos Christmas tree

Linda Swann of Rhinos said: "The competition is open to everyone and we are inviting all members of the general public to call in and see the magnificent tree and have a guess - all in aid of a good cause."

Entries are £1.