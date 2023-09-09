Signs offer generous warnings to drivers of speed traps yet still each day people are caught above the limit.

Speed cameras in this area are the responsibility of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, which aims to stop drivers whizzing by too fast and reduce the number of accidents.

Those living locally know where to watch out for the yellow cameras and the spots where police are likely to set up to carry out mobile checks.

Ryhall Road speed camera

But even for those unfamiliar with the area, signs heed a warning and advanced technology on sat-navs and mobile phone maps announce the presence of the crafty cameras.

Not only the safety aspect but the threat of a fine, points on a driving licence or jail time should be incentive enough to stick to the speed limit.

Stamford’s only speed camera is located in Ryhall Road, near to the Markham Retail Park.

Detection equipment

On average each month it catches 63 drivers - about two each day - exceeding the 30mph speed limit, according to data from Lincolnshire County Council recorded throughout a one year period.

The average speed ticketed drivers were caught at was 38mph while one particularly dangerous motorist was recorded travelling at 64mph.

All fixed speed cameras will have a trigger point for catching people – albeit it’s not made clear exactly what that threshold is.

However the law itself is clear - anyone is immediately liable for a speeding prosecution once the speed limit is exceeded whether that is one mph over or 30

A new speed enforcement vehicle in Rutland

An older camera, a digital gatso, is stationed on the A16 Deeping Bypass but hasn’t caught any drivers in the past year.

Cameras on the A15 at Baston and Langtoft have not long been upgraded and have only just become operational so no recent data is available, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

Mobile sites often catch more drivers by surprise.

The cameras can be inside marked vans and police cars, or be manually operated – such as handheld laser or radar guns.

Areas where there are known problems with speeding or where there has been a history of road accidents in previous years are visited the most.

The Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership’s mobile speed camera teams have been stationed on the A15 between Aslackby and Morton 22 times in the past year.

With 44 hours of enforcement 20 speeding offences were detected.

Four drivers were caught in Main Street, Baston within six hours of enforcement and two near Witham-on-the-Hill on the A6121.

Steven Batchelor, senior manager for Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “The Government, Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Police are committed to ensuring that the process for deploying speed cameras is transparent and that cameras are used at locations where they can make a demonstrable reduction in casualties.

“The site selection process must comply with the criteria set out by the Department for Transport, including locations where there is a history of injury collisions that are supported by evidence of a high degree of non-compliance with the speed limit.”

In Rutland new speed cameras are being introduced.

To find out more about how speed cameras work, how drivers are caught and what the thresholds are, click here.

