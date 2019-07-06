Two hynotherapists have launched practices in the villages of Billingborough and Pointon.

Caroline Bainbridge and Mark de Freitas (13274216)

Two hynotherapists have launched practices in Billingborough and Pointon.

Mark De Freitas and Caroline Bainbridge met while doing their courses in Peterborough and have pledged to co-operate with each other.

The pair use solution-focused hynotherapy, which they say helps people achieve personal goals and get their lives back on track.

Mark, who has set up his practice in Billingborough, says hynosis is a safe and non-invasive way of accessing the sub-conscious mind, and in a therapeutic setting, where both the body and mind is calm and relaxed, the mind becomes very open to positive suggestion.

Caroline, whose business is in Pointon, says such methods help people suffering stress, anxiety disorders, depression and other mental health conditions.

Mark is a former international athlete, who once represented Great Britain at wild water canoe racing, and worked as a personal trainer.

He then spent more than 20 years in professional coaching for managers and also in sport.

For the past ten years, after moving from London to Billingborough, he has specialised as a coach and trainer to help people deal with stress and perform better at work. This led him to explore hynotherapy, attracted to how it can improve mental health.

Caroline previously helped her husband’s business but then trained as a Reiki Master in 2008, finding the method to relieve physical pain and discomfort gave her a desire to train in hynotherapy to also address mental health.