People with overdue library books across the area owe more than £1,800 in fines.

About 550 books and DVDs are currently overdue at Stamford Library, according to Lincolnshire County Council, with just over £1,000 owed by borrowers in overdue charges.

Bourne Library has more than 300 items overdue, and fines relating to these add up to £469.85

Stamford Library in High Street

According to Rutland County Council, libraries in Oakham, Uppingham, Ketton and Ryhall have nearly 5,000 overdue items, some just one week late and some several years. Outstanding fines are £331.20.

Stamford Library has 8,703 users, Bourne has 3,542 and Rutland's libraries have 5,345 users.