Library fines in Stamford, Bourne and Rutland add up to £1,800
Published: 06:00, 14 January 2023
People with overdue library books across the area owe more than £1,800 in fines.
About 550 books and DVDs are currently overdue at Stamford Library, according to Lincolnshire County Council, with just over £1,000 owed by borrowers in overdue charges.
Bourne Library has more than 300 items overdue, and fines relating to these add up to £469.85
According to Rutland County Council, libraries in Oakham, Uppingham, Ketton and Ryhall have nearly 5,000 overdue items, some just one week late and some several years. Outstanding fines are £331.20.
Stamford Library has 8,703 users, Bourne has 3,542 and Rutland's libraries have 5,345 users.